Man awaits sentencing after using Snapchat, WhatsApp to have sexual conversations about minors while on a "two-day binge" of cocaine and amphetamines

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 2:45pm
A Goulburn man will await sentencing until January after a Downing Centre District Court appearance on December 9 for sexual discussions around children he had while on a "two-day binge" of drugs.

