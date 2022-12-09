Goulburn Post
Goulburn Cycle Club holds 22km graded scratch races on Windellama Road

By Goulburn Cycle Club
Updated December 9 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 3:30pm
Neils Largesen leading Phil Champion in A Grade. Picture supplied.

On Wednesday, December 7, 13 riders lined up for the 22km graded scratch races on Windellama Road.

