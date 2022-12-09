On Wednesday, December 7, 13 riders lined up for the 22km graded scratch races on Windellama Road.
Riders lined up at the start line at Brisbane Grove Road under darkening skies with a tail wind for the outward journey to the turnaround just past Bullamalita Road.
C Grade riders Peter Jackson, Peter Lucas, Ted Goad and Mark Stutchbury started out first and reached the turnaround with nothing separating the riders.
READ ALSO:
On the return journey, the group was caught by B Grade and Goad managed to get a tow by the faster riders to open up a handy lead over the other C Grade riders.
This advantage allowed him to hold onto a comfortable lead to take out line honours.
Jackson finished second and Lucas finished third.
B Grade took full advantage of the tailwind by organising a rolling pace line and averaging almost 40km/hr to the turnaround.
From the turn, riders battled the head wind but still managed a decent pace.
Nothing separated the riders as they passed the airport and the pace increased as the finish line came into sight.
Chris Berry lead out the sprint to the finish but had made his move a little early.
Elsie Apps followed his wheel and timed her sprint perfectly to take out the win.
Shannon Apps finished strongly for second place followed by Berry.
A Grade riders Phil Champion and Neils Largesen both raced strongly.
Nothing separated the riders as they approached the finish, but Neils Largesen managed to find a little extra for a narrow win over Phil Champion.
Racing on Wednesday December 14 is at Breadalbane for a Team Time Trial race.
Sign on is in at the Breadalbane Church from 6pm with racing at 6.30pm and new riders are welcome.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.