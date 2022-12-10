Teenager sustains injury in car crash south of city

A helicopter is set to airlift a man to hospital following a car crash on the Hume Highway.
Emergency services have freed a male in his late teens from his vehicle after it hit a tree at Yarra, some 7km south of Goulburn. The crash occurred in the highway's northbound lane.
Police reported that he was conscious and breathing and had lacerations to his head and arms. An ambulance media spokesman said the male suffered a broken leg.
ALSO READ:
NSW Fire and Rescue and RFS are also on scene.
One northbound lane lane is under slow traffic control.
A Toll helicopter will airlift the man to Canberra Hospital from the nearby French VC rest area, according to police.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.