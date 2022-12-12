Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn's Michael West takes out two Victorian Dirt Track titles

Updated December 13 2022 - 10:45am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael West is impressing left, right and centre. Picture supplied.

To win one Victorian Title is great but to win two of them is even better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.