Make your holidays meaningful, letters

Not so long ago with the approach of Christmas the Nativity Scene was a focal point in many shopping centres, shops, schools and cafes.As companies, business, schools and Council (shameful) bow to pressure to be all inclusive from the "woke generation and those offended by the symbol of the Nativity,the Nativity Scene is disappearing being replaced by reindeer, fairies, goblins Santa etc.Australia is a Christian country open to people of all faiths, colour and gender.The major shopping centres spend large amounts decorating their malls in preparation for the biggest spend up of the year (often starting as early as October each year) Seems to me for the last few years there really is"No room at the Inn" for the very reason we celebrate the 25th December each year.

