Make your holidays meaningful, letters

Christmas is a time for joy, celebration, and giving. Unfortunately, it's also a time for waste. About 2.5 million tonnes of uneaten food, the equivalent of 1000 full Olympic swimming pools, is tossed into landfill in Australia over the festive season.
We Aussies also use 150,000 kilometres of wrapping paper: enough to go around our whole country six times.
This year, perhaps we could think more about what we are taking in order to give. Every choice we make has an environmental impact.
Instead of overindulging and buying gifts that often end up as waste, we could give more of our time. Much joy lies in sharing experiences. As the cost-of-living rises, let's consciously connect with our loved ones to make Christmas slower, less costly, more meaningful, and ultimately happier for people and planet.
Amy Hiller
Not so long ago with the approach of Christmas the Nativity Scene was a focal point in many shopping centres, shops, schools and cafes.As companies, business, schools and Council (shameful) bow to pressure to be all inclusive from the "woke generation and those offended by the symbol of the Nativity,the Nativity Scene is disappearing being replaced by reindeer, fairies, goblins Santa etc.Australia is a Christian country open to people of all faiths, colour and gender.The major shopping centres spend large amounts decorating their malls in preparation for the biggest spend up of the year (often starting as early as October each year) Seems to me for the last few years there really is"No room at the Inn" for the very reason we celebrate the 25th December each year.
Suzanne Burgess
Bring on the Gundary and Merino solar farms.
It's great that the proponents are willing to make an investment that will help reduce the impacts of climate change. Such developments need to be in proximity to transmission lines and populations that will use the power.
Unfortunately there tends to be a certain amount of NIMBYism with such proposals. Having looked at photos of other large scale solar farms, I don't see anything aesthetically displeasing about them.
In fact, I think it would be nice to have something tangible to look at showing the good work done for the environment. We are blessed By plenty of land. It's fallacious to suggest the sites of these proposed solar farms are necessary for agriculture or future housing developments.
Rod McConnell
The Ukraine invasion & it's ongoing defence throws up a range of dilemmas:Is it a capitalist war; is it a communist war?The real issue, I believe, is how far do we go to stand up to the bully?Bullying is endemic, it is evident in: our homes; schools and workplaces.How far are we prepared to act to wipe out the scourge of the bully, from a civilised planet?
Matt Ford
I read that Chrisjohn Hancock has retired as artistic director of the Lieder Theatre after 30 years, taking the helm from the great John Spicer.
The Lieder Theater is the oldest continuing theatre company in the country and Goulburn should be proud of this great tradition, which Chrisjohn Hancock has continued to his, and our, credit. Television and videos will never completely take away the joy of live performances.
I remember my first night in Goulburn in 1975. I walked past the Lieder Theatre.
A performance was about to start. I bought a ticket and went in thinking it would be hick performance with prompts every five minutes. I was blown away byu the professional production I saw. Any town that has entertainment of this standard is worth living in. I stayed and have never regretted it.
With the input of superb offering at the GPAC and the resurgences of performances at the Hume Conservatorium, as well as the Lieder, Goulburn looks like being a centre for entertainment for a large area of this state as well as a positive economic factor. I do hope so.
I wish the new Lieder Director, Blake Selmes, all the best in the position.
With our avoidance of bush fires, floods and a Russian invasion, I think Goulburn is the best place to be. I sincerely pray that this will remain so.
Dr Paul Paviour, OAM.
The Goulburn Post welcomes your letters. Letters may be edited for style and length. Please submit at the portal on www.goulburnpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.