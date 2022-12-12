Flattering comments about the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre flowed thick and fast as people gathered on Friday night for the 2023 season launch.
"It's the best thing that ever happened to Goulburn," one person told The Post.
Several hundred people poured into the near one-year-old facility to hear about another packed program of events.
Manager Raina Savage said up to six major performing arts companies were already booked in for 2023.
They include the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's return, Opera Australia's Barber of Seville (July 19), Bell Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, a children's show by Bangara Dance Theatre's production of Waru: Journey of the Small Turtle (October 24), the Australian Chamber Orchestra, the internationally renowned On by Circa, a contemporary circus performance aimed at the family (March 25), the Umbilical Brothers (March 23), Echoes of Pink Floyd (May 19) and Queen Forever (November 10).
Injecting even more variety, the three-time Grammy winning Soweto Gospel Choir will perform on Thursday, October 5.
There's much more. The Festival of Regional Theatre returns in expanded format from September 30 to October 2. Once again, it will include One Act Wonders, an opportunity for amateur theatre groups and regional artists to compete for prizes with one-act plays.
Other community events include Pirates of Penzance by the Highlands Theatre Group on July 29, the Addams Family, staged by the Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company across five performances from November 17 to 26, and the popular Mighty Playwrights on October 13 and 14.
Ms Savage also launched 'Culture Club' on Friday, a new program based on a 'Friends of Theatre' model.
"It's very much an opportunity for people passionate about the arts to get involved in creating events, such as cultural talks or poetry, for the community," she said.
The GPAC will celebrate its first birthday in March. Ms Savage said the first nine months had been very successful.
"I think everyone would agree with that," she said.
"We've had more than 100 events, lots of sold out shows, over 20,000 people through the door and signed up 100 premium members, as well as receiving very good feedback from people on the facility and from those businesses that benefit.
"We've struck a chord with the community and all the groups that performed last year are coming back next year. The data is there for all to see."
The 2023 season kicks off in February however tickets are on sale now.
For more information go to goulburngpac.com.au or phone the box office on 4823 4999.
