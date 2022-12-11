Goulburn Post
Hephner the alpaca courts the long neck of the law at ACT Supreme Court

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
December 12 2022 - 8:13am
Hephner the alpaca outside the ACT courts building. Picture supplied

The long arm of the law became the long neck of the law when an alpaca, dressed as Santa Claus, was spotted in the ACT courts building this week.

