Christmas in the Park and PCYC Christmas Convoy headline packed calendar of Goulburn events

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:22pm, first published 12:00pm
Head to Belmore Park to sing some carols on Sunday, December 18.

Christmas in the park

Sing some carols

Every year local artists share the stage at the beautiful Belmore Park to sing Christmas Carols. Come along and celebrate the festive season, in the heart of our community. This is a much loved and anticipated event, which attracts people from surrounding towns, including Canberra and Sydney. There will be performances from some of Goulburn's finest bands and soloists, including headline artist Ross Wilson. The PCYC will run a barbeque stall or pack a picnic. There might even be a visit by Santa himself. This promises to be an unforgettable evening. It's on Sunday, December 18 at Belmore Park on Auburn Street, Goulburn. It starts at 4pm and runs to 9pm. Phone Jeff 0412 318 008.

