Every year local artists share the stage at the beautiful Belmore Park to sing Christmas Carols. Come along and celebrate the festive season, in the heart of our community. This is a much loved and anticipated event, which attracts people from surrounding towns, including Canberra and Sydney. There will be performances from some of Goulburn's finest bands and soloists, including headline artist Ross Wilson. The PCYC will run a barbeque stall or pack a picnic. There might even be a visit by Santa himself. This promises to be an unforgettable evening. It's on Sunday, December 18 at Belmore Park on Auburn Street, Goulburn. It starts at 4pm and runs to 9pm. Phone Jeff 0412 318 008.
Santa and his helpers will pass through Goulburn on Thursday, December 15. Get dressed up and decorate your house or your letterbox, and then take a photo and post it to the PCYC Goulburn Facebook page. Use the hashtag #PCYCGOULBURNCC2022 to go into the draw for a prize. The convoy will travel between 4pm and 6.30pm with live updates via Facebook. If the convoy doesn't come past your house make sure you head to the nearest street to wave at Santa.
Come along to the library for a presentation about the Internet of Things (IOT). Meet NBN Local Community Ambassador, Katharine Routh, who will explain what IOT is and what it means for you. Learn more about how everyday Australians are utilising the national broadband network, and how smart devices may benefit you and your household. After booking in for the talk, you can also call the Library to reserve a Digital Mentoring spot on the same day for help answering any specific technology questions you may have. This is a free event, bookings are required. It's at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn on Wednesday, December 14. Phone 4823 4435.
Jennifer Lamb is a Goulburn-based arts worker. She was born and educated in the district and spent twenty years away before returning in 1983. While away Ms Lamb obtained a BA degree and lived in Vienna, Rangoon and New York, as well as Canberra where she worked at the Nolan Gallery at Lanyon ACT. She returned to Goulburn to be the inaugural director of the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, a position she held until her retirement in 2007. During that time, she oversaw the relocation of the Gallery to the then new Goulburn Civic Centre in 1990 and curated and toured a wide range of exhibitions, with a focus on regional artists. Since retirement Ms Lamb has been involved with the Lieder Theatre including serving on its committee, occasionally performing and writing four plays, three based on local history. More recently she has been active with History Goulburn, including also serving on its committee and researching Goulburn's history leading up to European settlement. She was awarded an OAM for services to the local community and arts in 2008. Ms Lamb's curated window will be displayed at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery until Saturday, January 21. Phone 4823 4494.
Kate Vassallo designs materially driven systems as a methodology to produce artworks, combining rules, repetitious labour and serendipitous material textures. These systems are often provocations for potential occurrences. Her work considers the ambiguous nostalgic associations that the artworks can connect with, and hopes that viewers may draw their own associations prompted by the material qualities. The paintings in Vassallo's exhibition are repetitiously and ritualistically built up slowly with thin layers of acrylic paint. By developing these softly geometric works, Ms Vassallo considers colour and light in an indirect or abstracted way, while also aiming to imbed a sense of time, memory and labour into their surfaces. Her work will be displayed at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street until Saturday, January 21. Phone 4823 4494.
Across the month of December there will be a variety of local pop-up shops. Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas at this showcase of the region's best local and small businesses. It's open until Friday, December 23. Participating local businesses include Right to Work, Cow and Coconut, Creative Space Goulburn, Feather and Heart Candle Collective, Holly and Twig, Lewis and Collins, Bandicute, Lush Beauty and Skin, Alice and I and Glendilla Cottage.
St Saviour's Cathedral is hosting a traditional Christmas carols service on Friday, December 16 at 6pm. It will include the St Saviour's choir, directed by Barbara Griffin, and visiting singers. The service unites local readers, including Mayor Peter Walker in relating the nativity story.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, December 17. Visit the website for more information.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, December 16 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465 or email goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
This exhibition is a celebration of colour and abstraction by artists Emma Beer, Vivienne Binns, Yvette Coppersmith, Lara Merrett, Gemma Smith, Esther Stewart and Margaret Worth. It runs until the end of January at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery. For information phone 4823 4494.
This is an exhibition of 100 portraits of individuals over the age of 50 who make a difference to our community. These will be displayed in freestanding frames in Belmore Park, Auburn St, Sloane St and at the Goulburn Court House. Beside each portrait is a QR code that allows you to read the story of the individual pictured and learn about their contribution to the community. The exhibition runs to Saturday, December 24 at Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone Tina Milson 0408 483 499.
Gallery On Track members will share a variety of creative works in an exhibition leading up to Christmas. The Gallery has all sorts of gifts available for people looking to do some Christmas shopping. Artistic works are available in a variety of mediums including silver, fabric, stone, wood and leather. This includes paintings, sketches, pottery, patchwork, knitting, crochet, doll craft, jewellery, wearable art and more. The exhibition will be displayed at Gallery On Track until Saturday, December 24. It's open from 10am to 4pm. Phone Sharon Bourgeois on 0455 555 098.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, December 18 at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
