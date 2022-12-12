Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Base Hospital reports surge in baby numbers in 2022

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated December 12 2022 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominique Warren and proud grandmother, Janice Warren, welcomed the arrival of Winnie Hazel on Friday. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Dominique Warren couldn't wipe the smile from her face after giving birth to her first child on Friday, December 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.