Dominique Warren couldn't wipe the smile from her face after giving birth to her first child on Friday, December 9.
Winnie Hazel Warren was born at Goulburn Base Hospital, weighing almost 3.5 kilograms. She was 51cm long.
She is the fourth grandchild of Janice and Max Warren of Moss Vale. Winnie's cousin was also born at the hospital three weeks ago.
Ms Warren, originally from Bathurst, is moving from Moss Vale to Goulburn. The former Bathurst Hospital nurse said she chose the facility for its modern resources.
"I heard good comments about it and wanted to be close to family," she said.
Winnie was one of six babies born at the maternity unit since Wednesday, December 7.
Nurse/midwife manager, Felicia King, said 11 babies were born in the last week of November. In the period January 1 to November 30, 2022, a total 303 babies have been born at the facility, the majority of these from Goulburn. The figure is above the 270 to 280 annual average.
The new maternity unit has five rooms, all with ensuites and overnight beds for partners. However the unit can accommodate a maximum eight beds.
On Monday, the facility also celebrated the arrival of two birthing beds, valued at $25,000 each. The electronic beds provide greater flexibility and comfort for mothers giving birth.
