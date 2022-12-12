Santa will arrive in a big red engine and popular singer-songwriter, Ross Wilson, will belt out his best in this year's Christmas in the Park in Goulburn.
The annual carols in Belmore Park are back on Sunday, December 18, thanks to the efforts of Steve Ruddell, Geoff and Jenny White.
The trio is keen to spread some cheer ahead of the big day.
Ross Wilson, best known as lead singer of Mondo Rock and Daddy Cool, will headline the event with his band, The Peaceniks.
Mr Ruddell said the Whites, with their musical and production background, successfully enlisted the two-time Aria Hall of Famer for the night.
He will join a strong line-up of local talent, including bands Leaving Reality, Rich Pitcher and Ooh La La, comprising Geoff Bell, Garth Prentice, Daryl Wilson and Mr Ruddell.
Megan and Mackenzie (Megan Baragry and Mackenzie Pearce) will add a country flavour, while popular Goulburn singer/musician, Jamie Agius will also perform.
The Hume Conservatorium choir will strut their stuff with Christmas carols. Young performers from the Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company are sure to entertain.
"Santa will be arriving by special delivery, courtesy of NSW Fire and Rescue at about 8pm," Mr Ruddell said.
The event is free and food and drinks will be available. The PCYC is catering a barbecue and food trucks will set up in the park. People are encouraged to bring a blanket and/or chair.
Organisers are hoping for fine weather, following last year's wet and blustery conditions.
Mr Ruddell said Mr White approached him last year about organising the carols, given the previous long-running event had stopped.
"We didn't want to see it fall by the wayside. It's a good community event that makes people a bit cheery and it's nice to promote local talent too," he said.
A key condition is that artists combine traditional Christmas songs in their repertoire.
Mr Ruddell said organisers were able to stage the event for less than $30,000. He thanked the many business sponsors and the council and state government for a $10,000 Reconnecting Regional NSW grant.
The carols run from 4pm to 9pm.
Meantime, Saint Saviour's Cathedral will host Nine Lessons and Carols on Friday, December 16.
Sub-Dean, Canon Anne Wentzel, said the service would include the Cathedral's choir and visiting singers.
Local readers, including Mayor Peter Walker, will narrate the nativity story.
The service starts at 6pm in the Cathedral, 170 Bourke Street, Goulburn.
The goodwill continues on Wednesday, December 21, with the Joseph's Gate carols, off Taralga Road.
The night starts at 6.30pm with a sausage sizzle, followed by entertainment from Nathaniel Patterson, Ebrentia Brits, Jeremy Gilchrist and Andy Wood and his family from 7pm.
Co-organiser, Maggie Patterson said the community was welcome to attend.
Children who like to perform in a community choir, singing popular Christmas songs, are asked to arrive at 6pm for rehearsal. The entertainment runs until 9pm.
