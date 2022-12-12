A group of young Goulburn musicians have won the Surround Sound band competition for students in rural and remote areas.
Mulwaree High's M-Funk beat bands from notable music communities like Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour and Albury to take out first place at the competition.
Music teacher and band leader John Russell said the students had earnt the win, with core members rehearsing together since 2017.
"The students were super happy to win and we're very lucky to have had the opportunity," he said.
The Surround Sound band competition is an initiative from the NSW Government's Arts Unit.
M-Funk submitted a video audition earlier in the year. After qualifying for the second round, industry specialists were sent out to the high school to run workshops with the students.
In the lead-up to the final performance, the band members attended a camp where they got to meet other young musicians from around NSW, help each other improve and network.
Mr Russell said the opportunity to connect with other students was almost better than the win itself.
"It was a super experience," he said.
M-Funk is made up of nine members: Isy Cappo and Malakye Ginn who sing, Jack Angus on the drums, Harry Russell on base, Charlotte Mirylees on the keys, Axel Wellings, Boyden Moorby and Hayden Peters all on guitar, and Bill Wong on the saxophone.
Mr Russell said the band predominantly played older funk-based music with a focus on high-energy performance.
"We cover songs by artists such as Stevie Wonder and Bruno Mars," he said.
"The music allows students to move around the stage to engage the audience and practice call and response between themselves."
Mr Russell started the band when he started teaching at Mulwaree High in 2017 after moving from Wagga.
He started the band with students who were in years seven and eight. Although some have since graduated, year 10 students have filled the empty places and core members have remained throughout the whole five years.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
