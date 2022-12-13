Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn Make-A-Wish fulfils Matt Tremble's dream after health battles

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated December 13 2022 - 12:56pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Tremble (left) was thrilled to collect his new Honda bike from Goulburn Power Centre co-owner, Corey Peterson recently. Goulburn Make-A-Wish president, Sharon Wilson was also on hand. Picture by Darryl Fernance.

More than one thing helped 16-year-old Matt Tremble endure the latest in a long line of health challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.