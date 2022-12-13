More than one thing helped 16-year-old Matt Tremble endure the latest in a long line of health challenges.
Travelling back and forth from a Sydney hospital during the teenager's bone marrow transplant in April, his mother Angela said one day Matt was feeling particularly sick.
"If you make it through this, mate, I promise to buy you a bigger (motor) bike," she told him.
The prospect helped Matt endure 435 days of treatment but instead of his mother saving for the purchase, Goulburn's Make-A-Wish branch stepped up.
Last Tuesday, Matt received the keys to his new Honda 250F bike and riding gear, purchased by the branch from Goulburn Power Centre.
"He was absolutely stoked," Angela said.
"He's ridden bikes all his life and just loves it. We went out to a friend's place and although he was a bit overwhelmed at first, he threw on the helmet and off he went."
Make-A-Wish president Sharon Wilson said Matt's reaction was all the thanks needed.
"He's had a challenging life since birth...," she said.
"Matt was thrilled and that's what it's all about. It's the most beautiful thing when you see all he's been through and then have this happen. It's a nice feeling to give them something to look forward to. You only need to see the look on people's faces to know how much it means."
Make-A-Wish fundraises to help realise sick children's wishes. The Goulburn branch marked its 25th anniversary in October at the annual ball.
Angela told Matt's story at the function. The branch has been a part of his life since age two.
He was born with renal failure and underwent a kidney transplant at 17 months, the youngest in Australia to do so. His mother donated her kidney for the life-saving operation.
Matt underwent 31 major surgeries and then last year was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphatic Cancer. He endured numerous chemotherapy rounds, which significantly decreased the tumour's size.
"I didn't think he was going to make it," Angela said.
Matt is now in remission. Life threw him another curve ball in April when he had to undergo a bone marrow transplant.
"I thought I would lose him again but he came out of it, just like he's done so many times. This kid has nine lives," Angela said.
"If you didn't know him, you wouldn't realise he was sick. His zest for life is unbelievable and all he wants to do is live."
His friend since early childhood, Levi Willoughby, has also played a major role in Matt's recovery, visiting him regularly in hospital. Angela described him as an "amazing kid" who kept her son going. Matt's sister, Emma, has been an equally ardent support.
Throughout more than 40 operations in his young life, Make-A-Wish and Goulburn's Convoy for Kids have been mainstays.
Matt, a former Trinity Catholic College student, has just embarked on a trial apprenticeship as a carpenter. When not working, he's shining up the bike and living life to the maximum.
"He's always busy," Angela said.
"...He's shown me strength I never thought I had."
