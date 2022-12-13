Goulburn Post
Goulburn Street and Classic Car Club's Christmas Toy Run a big success

Sophie Bennett
Sophie Bennett
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:27pm, first published 3:30pm
Young girls with a gift at the Toy Run. Picture supplied

While they may not have looked like Santa's sleigh, a convoy of street and classic cars did a similar job transporting hundreds of presents between Crookwell and Goulburn.

