While they may not have looked like Santa's sleigh, a convoy of street and classic cars did a similar job transporting hundreds of presents between Crookwell and Goulburn.
The Street and Classic Car Club's Toy Run was held on Sunday, December 11 and saw $3000 worth of presents donated to the Goulburn Family Support Service Inc.
GFSS is a non profit community managed agency funded by the Department of Family and Community Services to provide services to disadvantaged families in crisis.
Club members met at Belmore Park in Goulburn at 8.30am with a decent crowd joining the convoy as it passed through Gunning and Crookwell before returning to Goulburn.
Arriving with a police escort down Auburn Street, presents were unloaded and handed over to GFSS at about midday.
The Club also marked its seventh birthday over the weekend.
Established by a father and daughter duo with an initial nine members, the club has grown significantly over the years, evidenced by the turnout at the Toy Run.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
