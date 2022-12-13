A new addition has arrived at Goulburn Base Hospital's maternity unit.
Besides the bouncing babies, new equipment designed to make giving birth a far more comfortable experience has been installed..
The two birthing beds, valued at $25,000 each, were much anticipated. The BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc initially set about raising money for the equipment, at the hospital's request.
"We thought it was a lot to raise and then we became aware of a state government program we could apply to," president Nerida Cullen said.
Following representations to Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman, the committee successfully applied to the Premier's Discretionary Fund for the $50,000.
The new beds have been placed in two maternity suites that also include birthing baths, all necessary neo-natal equipment, an overnight bed for partners and ensuites.
Director of Nursing, Kelly Watson, said the birthing beds were unique in that they could be electronically adjusted to different positions.
"Women need that when giving birth," she said.
"A section of the bed can also be taken away, while keeping the leg rests."
Mrs Tuckerman thanked the committee for its work over many years in making patients' lives more comfortable.
Mrs Cullen said the committee's work continued. A new $26,000 audiometry booth, complementing equipment to detect hearing problems, will be installed in the ambulatory outpatient area, when completed.
The committee fundraised and secured a $10,000 BDCU Alliance Bank grant towards the equipment.
It has also raised money for a new patient information and entertainment system, currently being refined.
Since its 2008 formation, the committee has raised more than $600,000 for the hospital.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
