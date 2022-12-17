Y NSW is calling all thought-leaders, change-makers, trailblazers and inspired young people to apply for the 2023 Youth Parliament.
Young people in years 10, 11 and 12 from all around NSW are invited to apply.
Connected to the YMCA, Y NSW delivers cause-driven programs that help strengthen young people's lives, their families, and the communities in which they live.
The Y NSW CEO Susannah Le Bron said the Youth Parliament program provided an important platform to ensure young people were heard.
"Each year I am amazed by the immense passion, intelligence and insight participants bring to Youth Parliament as they speak on issues that are important to them," she said.
"Young people are the focus of everything we do at the Y NSW so it's incredibly exciting watching participants flourish as they are empowered to engage with civic leadership, policy development and democratic parliamentary debate."
The Youth Parliament has operated for more than 20 years and is the organisation's premier empowerment program.
The program offers young people the opportunity to debate in NSW parliament, create youth bills on issues for change, and have their voices and recommendations heard by members of parliament.
Youth parliamentarians receive specialised training through a series of camps and online workshops, parliamentary education and experience, plus opportunity for community engagement and teamwork.
Each aspect of the program is designed to nurture participants in developing their skills to create social impact and positive change.
Throughout the program, participants are invited to create reports with recommendations for policy change and debate their recommendations during a mock sitting week in NSW Parliament House chaired by ministers of parliament.
The Y NSW then actively works to facilitate ongoing engagement with relevant ministers.
In the past ten years, approximately 1,000 young people have participated in the program with 97 per cent of participants surveyed saying they felt more empowered to advocate for issues in their local communities.
Testament to the value of the program, former youth parliamentarians have gone on to become members of parliament and returned to the Youth Parliament program as guests and mentors.
"If you are a young person in NSW looking for an opportunity to stand up and give a voice to issues that you're passionate about, I urge you to put in your application for our 2023 Youth Parliament," Ms Le Bron said.
To apply to take part in the 2023 Youth Parliament, eligible young people should visit ymcansw.org.au/youth-parliament and submit their application before February 17, 2023.
School teachers and members of parliament can also nominate a young person.
