Goulburn High School's HSC students have achieved fantastic results in challenging circumstances.
That was according to Goulburn High School principal Yogesh Mani at a breakfast celebration for students on Thursday [December 15].
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the students for the wonderful job they've done despite challenging circumstances," Mr Mani said.
"I'd also like to thank all the teachers who have gone above and beyond to support our students, not only in their regular classes but the additional classes they held on weekends and in school holidays."
Students Becky Ford and Phoebe Smith achieved band six results in Community and Family Studies and Music.
The school also achieved a large proportion of band five results.
"I was happy with [my results]. I think I improved in all of them since my trials so I'm pretty happy," Ms Ford said.
"[The exams] were alright. I felt pretty good with CAFS. I walked out knowing I did well."
Ms Ford has been offered early entry to the University of Canberra in both Nursing and Exercise Physiology.
"I'm looking at doing physio so I'll probably do Exercise Physiology next year," she said.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
