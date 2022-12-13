Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Mulwaree Council extends hospital parking permits

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:58pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A parking permit system around Goulburn Base Hospital will continue to apply until December, 2023. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Parking restrictions in place during Goulburn Base Hospital's construction will remain for another year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.