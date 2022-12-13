Parking restrictions in place during Goulburn Base Hospital's construction will remain for another year.
Continuing work at the facility has prompted the council to extend the period to December, 2023.
Councillors decided the move at their most recent meeting. Cr Dan Strickland described it as a good decision that made sense in light of ongoing construction.
The council introduced a permit system for staff, residents and school students in late 2019, given construction of the new clinical services building. It exempts them from current time restrictions.
Acting operations director, Rob Hughes said the system had been working well and had attracted positive feedback from permit holders.
Mayor Peter Walker said there had been many talks and great angst over hospital parking but this had settled down.
He expected existing and future works to alleviate the pressure.
A 40-space car park at the hospital's new main entry off Goldsmith Street opened on Friday, December 9. It comprises 10 spaces for medical officers and four for people with disability or limited mobility.
Hospital redevelopment project manager Kerry Hort said west wing would be demolished and construction of a 74-space car park on the the Albert Street would be one of the last jobs on this aspect.
It will provide parking for oncology, renal and ambulatory outpatients.
Construction of the new ANU clinical training facility under a separate contract has also started on the Albert Street side.
The council will conduct an audit of the parking permit system when hospital construction is complete to determine whether it continues or ceases.
