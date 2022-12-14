Investigations are underway into the full extent of lead and other contamination in a section of Goulburn rail corridor and beyond.
Transport for NSW revealed the contamination, in a 3km stretch of the corridor from the Hume Highway to Blackshaw Road, at a community meeting on Tuesday night.
This was despite being aware of its presence since at least October, 2021 when TfNSW notified it to the EPA.
A TfNSW spokesman said the community was only now being made aware as "detailed site investigations provided a reliable basis for (public) engagement."
The revelation followed the 2020 news of lead contamination in the Tarago rail corridor and community and council criticisms over its handling.
The Authority's executive director of network and asset, Tom Grosskopf, told the Goulburn Soldiers Club meeting that the local contamination, off Sloane Street, emanated from historic industrial activities. This included movement of ores such as lead from the Targo district Woodlawn mine, wheat and wool, its use as a bulk fuel depot and general rail activities.
TfNSW became aware of the contamination after a "third party" proposed to build a rolling stock servicing facility in the former wheat yards last year.
"We did a preliminary site investigation and told them this work should stop," Mr Gosskopf said.
The Authority notified the EPA of contamination in the Roundhouse in June, 2021 and in wheat yards the following October.
A TfNSW spokesperson said testing in the corridor since February had shown mixed results.
"Transport's investigations have shown that there are areas of contamination," he said.
"Some testing locations showed lead levels that were significantly over the recommended levels for industrial land uses, others didn't."
A detailed site investigation would identify hotspots. This is currently underway in the wheat yards, between Mundy Street and the Goulburn Roundhouse.
Mr Grosskopf said TfNSW started with the premise that rail corridors had a variety of contaminants at all times, past industrial use. Lead was typically "heavy" and didn't move greatly unless disturbed through work or heavy rain. Asbestos and hydrocarbons from fuel tanks were also detected but were of "lesser concern."
The EPA is yet to determine whether the site will be regulated under the Contaminated Land Management Act 1997.
An interim environmental management plan is in place to manage contamination at the site.
TfNSW has committed to undertaking air monitoring.
Several at the meeting pointed out that ARTC undertook significant work in the corridor, replacing sleepers after a 2019 train derailment. The Goulburn Post understands TfNSW did not undertake soil testing at this time.
One man said rail workers had subsequently been working in the corridor, without face masks, on days when wind was blowing up dust.
Mr Grosskopf said that while TfNSW had "a good idea" of what was happening in the corridor, it needed to establish whether contamination had moved offsite.
It is proposing further testing on land outside the rail corridor and plans to consult with the council and community regarding testing.
"The risk exposure in a work environment is very different to a residential environment," Mr Grosskopf said.
"We remediate to the level of land use happening and we'll work to ensure contaminants don't move offsite...We want to assure ourselves and the community that everything is okay and if it's not, to correct it."
He promised the community would be kept informed via a dedicated webpage.
Detailed site investigations would be completed in 2023, along with offsite surveys and air monitoring, assessment of remediation options and development applications and planning.
"The community will see people testing for contamination outside the rail corridor early in the new year," a spokesman said.
In 2024, contractors would be engaged for any remediation. TfNSW hoped the site would be validated for clearance by the EPA the following year.
Council CEO Aaaron Johansson said he received an initial briefing on the contamination from TfNSW on Wednesday. This particularly concerned the Goulburn rail siding and wheat yards.
"The council has concerns in relation to the contamination of this land and the potential impact to nearby residents," he said in a statement.
"(We have) been advised of TfNSW' plans to remediate the area and look forward to this progressing in a timely fashion."
Secretary of the Goulburn Rail Heritage Centre, based at the Roundhouse, Kerry Dwyer, said the contamination issue had been going on for three years.
"Testing has been done and everyone is aware it relates to the lead plates used in the past and the asbestos used to insulate standpipes on locos," he said.
Members were not advised of any above threshold lead levels but were told to operate under an interim management plan. Under this, land cannot be disturbed and mowing can't be undertaken near the contaminated areas.
Mr Dwyer said members were not concerned about human health impacts because this could only occur if the surface was disturbed or fibres released.
The community meeting was notified to via letterbox drop to neighbouring residents last week and promoted on social media. However a media release was distributed just hours before the meeting and embargoed until after it ended.
The spokesman said the meeting's purpose was to inform immediate neighbours about the site and the need to do further testing to confirm whether contamination was contained in the corridor, and if not, where it was present.
"Transport will keep open lines of communication every step along the way. We will let the Goulburn community know the results of the testing when it is available, as we seek to determine if there has been any spread of this contamination beyond the site," he said.
Community members can contact Transport for NSW on 1800 491 566 and at landassessment@transport.nsw.gov.au A dedicated website at transport.nsw.gov.au/goulburn will also be established.
