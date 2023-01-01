How to be be sun safe this new year

As we head out to celebrate the new year, it's important to remember the power of the Aussie sun.
According to Dr Megan Belot of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia, around two thirds of Aussies are diagnosed with a skin cancer during their lifetime.
"Australia has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world," she said.
"Unfortunately, rates are even higher in regional, rural and remote areas, and we know that older men are the least likely to protect themselves from the sun, and are also less likely to make a skin check appointment with their doctor, often delaying their diagnosis."
Early diagnosis and action on skin cancer is essential. Survival from melanoma is strongly associated with the depth of invasion; deeper and thicker melanomas are more likely to metastasise (spread) and are more difficult to treat.
"A skin check is the most important cancer screening you can have," Dr Belot said.
"Skin cancers account for around 80 per cent of all newly diagnosed cancers in Australia."
Most skin cancers can be prevented by using all five forms of sun protection when the UV level is three or higher:
Dr Belot said if you haven't been following the five forms of sun protection, "today is the best day to start".
If reading this has reminded you to book a skin check you should contact your doctor to make an appointment.
"Many rural doctors have a special interest and additional training in skin cancer diagnosis and removal and are your best bet to ensure any changes are picked up early and treated quickly and correctly," Dr Belot said.
