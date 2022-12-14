Do you know a local hero who has done amazing work within the community?
Have you been to an event that you though was the best of 2022? Or maybe you know of a sportsperson who has achieved outstanding results in 2022.
If so the Goulburn Mulwaree Australia Day Awards are an excellent way to honour them.
Nominations for the Awards for Local Citizens / Youth Citizens or Events of the Year are invited.
The Goulburn Mulwaree Australia Day Committee has also introduced a new award category - Junior/Senior Sportsperson of the Year.
"In recognition of the proud sporting history in the Goulburn Mulwaree District, we have created this award to support and encourage those initiatives into the future," Graham Kinder said on behalf of the Australia Day committee.
Awards are presented to recognise outstanding achievements, events, or contributions to the local and sporting community in non-financial capacities during the past year.
At the Australia Day event, that will again be held at The Goulburn Historic Waterworks, on Thursday, January 26, 2023 where winners will be announced and awards presented.
Nominations will be accepted until 5pm on December 16.
For more information regarding the awards contact Australia Day committee secretary/executive support officer for Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Shae Aliffi, on 4823 4548 or visit www.goulburn.nsw.gov.au/Community/Australia-Day-Award-Nominations-2023.
