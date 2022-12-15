Growing up at Bradfordville, Garry White was surrounded by history.
The nearby Kenmore Hospital grounds and Wollondilly River were something of a playground and he soaked in rich experiences.
Later, his wife Robyne hooked him on local history and so began a more than 40-year involvement in research and a passion for helping people.
READ MORE:
Mr White was recently recognised for his dedication to the museum and gallery sector with an IMAGinE award. The individual acknowledgement award was one of just five issued by Museums and Galleries NSW. Mr White was nominated by the council's museums coordinator, Kerry Ross.
"I didn't do any more than other people but I am chuffed about it," the typically modest volunteer said.
Mr White was described as a "dedicated and passionate advocate for the preservation of Goulburn's history for nearly 40 years."
"He has shared his knowledge with students, researchers, writers, documentary-makers, family historians, heritage consultants, archaeologists, architects, developers, and local councils," History Goulburn member, Roger Bayley said.
The IMAGinE awards honour "best practice education programs, outreach projects, exhibitions, collection management projects and achievements of individuals."
Mr White first became interested in history through wife, Robyne. He was approaching retirement as an electrician on the railways, where he'd worked since leaving school, and was looking for an interest. Like his wife, he immersed himself in genealogy and together they helped found the Goulburn Family History Society.
"I became fascinated with local and Australian history because we weren't taught it in school," he said.
"I also have a few convicts in the family."
He held volunteer roles with the genealogy group and then Goulburn and District Historical Society. The societies merged in 2018 under his leadership to become History Goulburn.
Mr White served as president of both societies. He only stepped down as GDHS president in 2017, after 25 years in the role.
At age 87, he remains an active committee member.
Today he reflects on his childhood which subconsciously shaped his love of local history.
ALSO READ: COVID-19 surge: What it means for you
Growing up in Queen Street, Bradfordville, life was full of extended family, playing around the Wollondilly River and at the Kenmore Hospital grounds.
"Kenmore was a small village. My father worked there and my biggest memory was during the war when it became a repatriation hospital," Mr White said.
"My father was transferred to Callan Park (Sydney) and I can remember the (psychiatric) patients being bundled into double decker buses and taken there. Then, trainloads of injured soldiers pulled up at Kenmore siding and were taken to Kenmore Hospital."
As a young boy, Garry would hop off the school bus and visit the grounds. Injured soldiers would lean out windows and ask the children to buy them supplies at the nearby shop.
Mr White said Kenmore's history continued to fascinate, along with many other local landmarks and subjects.
"It's very enjoyable and we have a good team here," he told The Post.
Earlier this year, he and Robyne White were also named Senior Community Group of the Year award during Seniors Week. They were described as "quiet achievers" who had built valuable registers, research tools and shared their knowledge extensively.
Museums and galleries NSW CEO, Brett Adlington said the IMAGinE awards were a timely reminder of the crucial role the sector played in supporting the wellbeing and liveability of communities.
I would like to acknowledge the incredible work of the entire sector, and in particular, that of the volunteers," he said.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.