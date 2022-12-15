The festive season has begun at the Goulburn Race Club.
The club's annual Christmas Cup is back at the Goulburn Race Course on Friday, December 16, with doors opening at midday, and it will be the first time the Fred Cooper Cup will be run since the passing of the former club president.
Jokingly known as "the Lord of the Lawnmower", Cooper, who passed away in August, would make sure the track conditions were perfect.
READ ALSO:
Cooper, who was born and bred in Goulburn, received the Simon Nivison special achievers award for his contribution to country racing in 1999/2000 and also has the Fred Cooper building at Goulburn Racing Club named in his honour.
All seating options are sold out for the afternoon of races.
Gates open at midday, with the first race beginning at 1.35pm, and general admission tickets are $10 per person.
The feature race, the Fred Cooper Cup, will begin at 3.20pm.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.