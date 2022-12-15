Meals on Wheels will spread the Christmas cheer this year with a little help from friends.
Goulburn branch president Michael Parsons said the committee was grateful to Coles for two $50 vouchers to assist with Christmas meals. It followed an approach by the charitable organisation.
Ham, turkey, vegetables and a pudding and custard dessert will be delivered to Meals on Wheels' 45 recipients on December 23, ahead of the big day. They'll also receive Christmas cake, a soft drink and bag of lollies.
"The vouchers from Coles will allow us to keep the meal prices down. We hope to brighten up Christmas Day for them," Mr Parsons said.
Goulburn CWA members have also been busy making gifts for Meals on Wheels recipients. These will be delivered on the same day.
Meantime, at its recent AGM, Meals on Wheels re-elected Mr Parsons as president. Lorraine McNeil as vice-president, Joshua Grummer - treasurer and Ron Neate - secretary.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
