Staff and residents have joined forces to give Goulburn's Masonic Village a Christmas makeover.
Administration manager Janine Williams said a number of RFBI's aged care facilities had taken part in a competition to dress up some of their common spaces, but said Goulburn's team had gone to great lengths.
"Our girls went so far above and beyond, the residents all got involved, it's all been about bringing the cheer back after a rough couple of years," Ms Williams said.
The Christmas display includes a nativity scene, a convincing false fireplace, stockings, reindeer and even a smiling Santa. Photos of the staff were also turned into Santa's elves and printed out as window hangings.
It was the brainchild of Lifestyle supervisor Tracey Pettersen, who said aged care had been the most susceptible to the pandemic.
"This time last year we were probably going into another lockdown," Ms Pettersen said.
"So we've had two years of minimal decorations and no families being allowed in to get pictures and see their loved ones.
"Everyone has had a lot of input, they've all got involved and it's just lifting everyone's spirits."
The scene has become a bit of a centrepiece for some relaxation and holiday cheer with residents also enjoying a Christmas lunch on December 14.
"We had our massive big Christmas lunch yesterday and Santa came to visit," Ms Williams said.
"Everyone got right into it."
Residents enjoyed a wide spread of holiday favourites and musical performances from the visiting Goulburn Regional Ukulele Band, affectionately known as the GRUBs.
Ms Williams said she was grateful for the efforts of the team who had contributed to creating the display.
"We're so grateful for the wonderful staff at the village here who go above and beyond to make it wonderful for the residents, everyone has done an unreal job."
Ms Pettersen said the residents were at the centre of all their efforts.
"Everything we do, we do it for the residents, we wanted to create something that's just that little bit special," she said.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
