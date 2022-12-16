The HSC is done and dusted and students are looking to the future.
The Country Education Foundation of Goulburn and District (CEFGD) invites school leavers who intend to pursue studies of any kind (University or TAFE) to apply for grants to assist with their endeavours.
"CEFGD identifies the young people in the Goulburn region who are looking to continue their education after school and have the potential, initiative and drive, and for whom financial assistance can make a real difference," CEFGD chair Guy Milson said:
"As students head off from local schools to TAFE or university, we are here to make sure that this can happen for some young people for whom starting out can be a real challenge."
CEFGD also provides every grant recipient with a mentor.
ALSO READ:
For many years now CEFGD has awarded grants to students from our region who are studying either close by or far away. Mr Milson said grant beneficiaries study the widest range of courses from trades such as diesel mechanics, to nursing, teaching, psychology, business, law, medicine and the dramatic arts.
COVID-19 now well behind us the CEF once again operating at full throttle. Mr Milson said that despite disruptions there had been some very generous benefactors who had continued to donate generously to the Foundation over recent years to ensure it could continue its important work.
He singled out Gunlake Quarries, the Katz Family Foundation, Boyce, the Snow Foundation and Rob Rich for special mention. Mr Milson said the support from the Goulburn Mulwaree and Upper Lachlan Councils had been wonderful for many years and was essential to the CEF's continued success.
Students interested in applying should head to the 'Country Education Foundation of Goulburn and District' Facebook page, or go straight to the 'Country Education Foundation of Australia' web page to complete an application form and lodge it well before the January 22, 2023 deadline.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.