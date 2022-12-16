Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Save Wakefield Park pressures politicians to act on Goulburn district raceway

Updated December 16 2022 - 12:58pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Save Wakefield Park members Rebecca Richards, Jessica Nicholson and Eddie Swat with federal MP Luke Gosling (right) who created the Parliamentary Friends of Motorsport. They are pictured at the recent Goulburn Car and Motorcycle Show at Wakefield Park. Picture supplied.

An action group is upping the ante over what it says is a stalemate regarding Wakefield Park raceway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.