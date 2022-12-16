An action group is upping the ante over what it says is a stalemate regarding Wakefield Park raceway.
A Save Wakefield Park spokesperson said the state government was failing act on calls to secure the Braidwood Road facility's future, following its September suspension of operations.
"It appears the government is continuing to support the Member for Goulburn's rhetoric that all that can be done, has been done and now it's up to the proponent, Benalla Auto Club (BAC) and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council (GMC) to deliver a solution," the spokesperson said.
The group was not satisfied with state planning minister Anthony Roberts' response that petitioners should deal directly with the council. The spokesperson said the State was "abrogating its responsibilities to a level of government they knew could not challenge the Land and Environment Court's decision, amend State Planning Laws or introduce Acts of Parliament."
Now it is organising a public meeting in Goulburn on February 19, 2023 at 2pm in the auditorium to garner further support.
The spokesperson said the community should "not be denied the opportunity to debate the issue." A parliamentary petition which attracted almost 29,000 signatures in support of Wakefield Park was not debated by the end of sitting days.
"(This week) emails were sent to key players across a variety of political parties inviting them to attend so they can outline how their party plans to resolve the issue, and to answer questions posed by the general public," the spokesperson said.
The group is also investigating whether to register as a third party campaigner in the run-up to the March state election. It is hoping to draw on supporters to rally at Parliament House and in Goulburn, door knock and hand out leaflets at polling booth on election day.
The raceway suspended operations following a NSW Land and Environment Court decision that imposed noise regulations and an operating regime owners considered 'unviable.' It has since reverted to an earlier 1993 consent that only allowed four events per month.
Meetings between the council, state government ministers and separate meetings between owner Benalla Auto Club and state departments have failed to reach a solution to date. Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said last month that the government was working with all parties, including the various ministers to find a way forward.
"Save Wakefield Park has provided sufficient opportunity and direction on possible pathways that the state government could have explored to reopen the track immediately, respecting the court's condition, and our suggested longer-term solutions have been ignored by the Minister," the Save Wakefield Park spokesperson said.
"This includes the option by the State Government to purchase Wakefield Park to address the state-wide shortage of motorsport infrastructure."
The group maintained that motorsport activities were already moving interstate for their championships.
It believed it had the support needed to make Wakefield Park an election issue if the government "refused to listen and act."
