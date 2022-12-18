Goulburn Post
There's a slew of festive activities on in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 10:00am
The PCYC Goulburn School Holiday Program starts on Monday, December 19 and runs to the end of January.

PCYC School Holiday Program

Looking for things to do?

PCYC NSW runs a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday activities for primary and high school aged youth. Our structured programs have a selection of sport and creative based activities to ensure we offer something for everyone. From multi-sport, gymnastics and boxing to painting, dance and crafts. From pirate days and graffiti, to coding classes and skateboarding, we have lots on offer. Looking for school holidays child care while you're on vacation elsewhere in the state? PCYC membership gives you access to any of our 65 clubs. Drop your kids off for school holidays activities while you're on your 'staycation'. PCYC Goulburn school holiday activities are run by qualified coaches that have a passion for working with young people in a sport and recreation environment. Our programs are designed to be affordable for the local communities that surround our clubs ensuring a cost effective school holiday option for all families. We also accept Creative Kids vouchers. The PCYC Goulburn School Holiday Program starts on Monday, December 19 and runs to the end of January. It's held at the corner of Avoca Street and Derwent Street, Goulburn between 8.30am and 5pm daily. Phone 4822 2133.

