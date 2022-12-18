Jennifer Lamb is a Goulburn-based arts worker. She was born and educated in the district and spent twenty years away before returning in 1983. While away Ms Lamb obtained a BA degree and lived in Vienna, Rangoon and New York, as well as Canberra where she worked at the Nolan Gallery at Lanyon ACT. She returned to Goulburn to be the inaugural director of the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, a position she held until her retirement in 2007. During that time, she oversaw the relocation of the Gallery to the then new Goulburn Civic Centre in 1990 and curated and toured a wide range of exhibitions, with a focus on regional artists. Since retirement Ms Lamb has been involved with the Lieder Theatre including serving on its committee, occasionally performing and writing four plays, three based on local history. More recently she has been active with History Goulburn, including also serving on its committee and researching Goulburn's history leading up to European settlement. She was awarded an OAM for services to the local community and arts in 2008. Ms Lamb's curated window will be displayed at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery until Saturday, January 21. Phone 4823 4494.