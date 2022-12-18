PCYC NSW runs a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday activities for primary and high school aged youth. Our structured programs have a selection of sport and creative based activities to ensure we offer something for everyone. From multi-sport, gymnastics and boxing to painting, dance and crafts. From pirate days and graffiti, to coding classes and skateboarding, we have lots on offer. Looking for school holidays child care while you're on vacation elsewhere in the state? PCYC membership gives you access to any of our 65 clubs. Drop your kids off for school holidays activities while you're on your 'staycation'. PCYC Goulburn school holiday activities are run by qualified coaches that have a passion for working with young people in a sport and recreation environment. Our programs are designed to be affordable for the local communities that surround our clubs ensuring a cost effective school holiday option for all families. We also accept Creative Kids vouchers. The PCYC Goulburn School Holiday Program starts on Monday, December 19 and runs to the end of January. It's held at the corner of Avoca Street and Derwent Street, Goulburn between 8.30am and 5pm daily. Phone 4822 2133.
Head to Goulburn Mulwaree Library for a very merry Christmas story time. This is a seasonal holiday themed session. Read stories about Christmas, make Christmassy crafts and spread glitter through the children's room. Decorate your tree at home with your wonderful craft creations. Special Christmas morning tea provided. Bookings are essential but this is a free event. It's for ages three years and over and parents are required to stay. Christmas Story Time is at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn on Monday, December 19 and Tuesday, December 20 from 10.30am to 11.30am each day. Phone 4823 4435.
This will be a fun afternoon of Christmas craft. Local youth will volunteer their time to be Elf helpers at each of the craft stations where participants will make various Christmas crafts to take home. Bookings are essential but this is a free event. It's for ages four years and over and parents required to stay. The Kids Christmas Crafternoon is on Tuesday, December 20 at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn from 3.45pm to 4.45pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Jennifer Lamb is a Goulburn-based arts worker. She was born and educated in the district and spent twenty years away before returning in 1983. While away Ms Lamb obtained a BA degree and lived in Vienna, Rangoon and New York, as well as Canberra where she worked at the Nolan Gallery at Lanyon ACT. She returned to Goulburn to be the inaugural director of the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, a position she held until her retirement in 2007. During that time, she oversaw the relocation of the Gallery to the then new Goulburn Civic Centre in 1990 and curated and toured a wide range of exhibitions, with a focus on regional artists. Since retirement Ms Lamb has been involved with the Lieder Theatre including serving on its committee, occasionally performing and writing four plays, three based on local history. More recently she has been active with History Goulburn, including also serving on its committee and researching Goulburn's history leading up to European settlement. She was awarded an OAM for services to the local community and arts in 2008. Ms Lamb's curated window will be displayed at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery until Saturday, January 21. Phone 4823 4494.
Kate Vassallo designs materially driven systems as a methodology to produce artworks, combining rules, repetitious labour and serendipitous material textures. These systems are often provocations for potential occurrences. Her work considers the ambiguous nostalgic associations that the artworks can connect with, and hopes that viewers may draw their own associations prompted by the material qualities. The paintings in Vassallo's exhibition are repetitiously and ritualistically built up slowly with thin layers of acrylic paint. By developing these softly geometric works, Ms Vassallo considers colour and light in an indirect or abstracted way, while also aiming to imbed a sense of time, memory and labour into their surfaces. Her work will be displayed at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street until Saturday, January 21. Phone 4823 4494.
Across the month of December there will be a variety of local pop-up shops. Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas at this showcase of the region's best local and small businesses. It's open until Friday, December 23. Participating local businesses include Right to Work, Cow and Coconut, Creative Space Goulburn, Feather and Heart Candle Collective, Holly and Twig, Lewis and Collins, Bandicute, Lush Beauty and Skin, Alice and I and Glendilla Cottage.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, December 24. Visit the website for more information.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, December 23 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465 or email goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
This exhibition is a celebration of colour and abstraction by artists Emma Beer, Vivienne Binns, Yvette Coppersmith, Lara Merrett, Gemma Smith, Esther Stewart and Margaret Worth. It runs until the end of January at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery. For information phone 4823 4494.
This is an exhibition of 100 portraits of individuals over the age of 50 who make a difference to our community. These will be displayed in freestanding frames in Belmore Park, Auburn St, Sloane St and at the Goulburn Court House. Beside each portrait is a QR code that allows you to read the story of the individual pictured and learn about their contribution to the community. The exhibition runs to Saturday, December 24 at Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone Tina Milson 0408 483 499.
Gallery On Track members will share a variety of creative works in an exhibition leading up to Christmas. The Gallery has all sorts of gifts available for people looking to do some Christmas shopping. Artistic works are available in a variety of mediums including silver, fabric, stone, wood and leather. This includes paintings, sketches, pottery, patchwork, knitting, crochet, doll craft, jewellery, wearable art and more. The exhibition will be displayed at Gallery On Track until Saturday, December 24. It's open from 10am to 4pm. Phone Sharon Bourgeois on 0455 555 098.
READ MORE:
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.