The Goulburn Table Tennis club has just completed a busy 2022 season.
The spring A Grade competition was taken out this week by the Rabbitohs duo of Michael and James Turner.
They defeated the Eagles team of Lachlan Bill and Robert Mcintosh 3-2 in the Grand Final.
The first rubber of the night saw Lachlan Bill defeat Rabbitohs Captain Michael Turner 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 12-10, 12-10.
This was a grand final of very high-quality Table Tennis with Lachlan Bill in particular playing extremely well.
The next rubber went to Rabbitohs with James Turner dominating Robert McIntosh 11-6,11-6, 11-3, 11-7.
Eagles snared one back with Bill outlasting a determined James Turner in a very tough battle that could have gone either way 15-13, 15-13, 4-11, 13-11, 11-9.
With the score one rubber to two Michael Turner overcame a nervous start to down McIntosh 9-11, 13-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-2.
It all came down to the all-important doubles rubber with the Turners combining well to defeat the Eagles pair 11-6, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8.
Rabbitohs also consisted of Gerard Gray who in the second and third rounds alternated with James Turner.
This win was James Turner's 17th teams competition win since Table Tennis resumed in Goulburn in the early to mid-1990s.
The victory was a welcomed one for Turner as it had been over 10 seasons since he last tasted success.
Michael Turner is second on the all-time winners list with 13, followed by 16 times Goulburn Singles Champion Glenn Wharton with eight.
Then comes Robert McIntosh and Ken Ryan on seven, Doug Rawlinson on six, Peter Zantis, Bob Seaman, Peter Bywaters, Rod Blake, Brice Bishop, and Andrew Howlett all on five wins to round out the top 12 competition winners.
Such notable players like John Lees, Brad Miller, John Leask, and Rod McWhirter have four wins whilst current players Mark Soley, Richie Jiang and Chintan Trivedi have three.
B Grade was taken out by Jet Setters (Peter Trama, Amiel Baras, and Meridith McDonald) 6-5 over Sharks (Elisa Chung, Joanne Dungey, and Pauline Trama).
Notable wins on the night came from Elisa Chung over Peter Trama in straight sets.
Amiel Baras had a five-set win over Joanne Dungey as did Dungey over Meridith McDonald 11-9 in the fifth set.
All other games went as predicted with the doubles being shared one all.
The Club also completed its Annual Closed Championships recently.
Richie Jiang took out his second Open Singles title when he defeated defending Champion T K Fun in the final.
Fun took out the Veteran's Singles Title defeating Robert McIntosh in the final.
Elisa Chung took out the Women's Singles and Brett Luckie won the 0-1000 Singles event.
Luckie combined with Phil Fraser to win the 0-1000 points Doubles title.
The Open Doubles title was won by now four times Champions Michael and James Turner who combined well to defeat T K Fun and Robert McIntosh in the final.
All trophies and medallions were awarded recently at a Presentation function held at the John Lees Centre.
