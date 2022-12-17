Did you hear bells, sirens and Santa Claus yelling "Merry Christmas"?
Well, that's because Goulburn PCYC held their annual Christmas Convoy on Thursday afternoon, December 15.
Also involved were emergency services and Goulburn Headspace.
Plenty of people ran out of their houses to say hello to Santa when the convoy passed their street while a child also managed to hand a letter to him.
Check out on the best pictures from the two and a half hour event.
