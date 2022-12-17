Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Goulburn PCYC holds annual Christmas Convoy

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated December 17 2022 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Did you hear bells, sirens and Santa Claus yelling "Merry Christmas"?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.