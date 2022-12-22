The Staines twins are off to the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in South Africa.
Ben and Jake will represent Australia at the sixth edition of the tournament from February 5-11 in Pretoria.
The final 12 players of the squad was finalised after the Australian Men's Indoor Squad returned from the Trans-Tasman Challenge in New Zealand.
Ben said the call up came as a surprise as he hadn't played indoor hockey in about 18 months, but was excited about the challenge ahead.
"I didn't really trial for it as I thought I wouldn't have time to go to New Zealand, but I'm glad I made it," he said.
"It is up there with one of the best tournament I'll go to and I can't wait to be playing against the best players in the world."
Australian head coach Steve Willer said he was pleased with the squad he had to work with.
"We have selected a strong team with a balance of experience and up and coming talent to give Australia the best possible chance of success at the Indoor World Cup," Willer said.
Ben and Jake, who were instrumental in Canberra Chill's impressive recent Hockey One League season, will be the first twins to ever debut for an Australian Indoor team together and Ben was delighted that was the case.
"It will be memorable to experience a World Cup with Jake," Ben said.
"I've played every game and trained with him for the past 20 years.
"It has always been the goal and it is what we both love to do."
Although Ben feels he is better at indoor hockey and enjoys it more compared to outdoor, he said it was harder on the financial side of things.
The twin's hockey success has won full support from Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
Councillors unanimously voted to donate $2500 to each of them to assist travel costs associated with the World Cup at a recent meeting.
The money will come from the council's financial assistance scheme.
Australia is currently ranked 10th in the world and is in Pool B for the Indoor World Cup alongside host nation South Africa, Argentina, Iran, Czech Republic and the USA.
Australia will open the Men's competition against South Africa on February 5.
Every match of the tournament will be live on https://watch.hockey/
For more information on the tournament visit the www.fih.hockey/events/fih-indoor-world-cup-2023.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
