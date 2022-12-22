Goulburn Post
Our People

Goulburn Ben and Jake Staines to play in Indoor Hockey World Cup

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated December 23 2022 - 2:07pm, first published 8:00am
The Staines brothers will be in action for Australia in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup. Picture supplied.

The Staines twins are off to the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in South Africa.

