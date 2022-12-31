Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

New Dirty Reds committee elected

By Chris Gordon
Updated January 1 2023 - 5:13pm, first published December 31 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Reardon will remain as president. Picture supplied.

The Goulburn Rugby Club elected its new committee and some of its on-field team for next season at the club's AGM on Wednesday, November 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.