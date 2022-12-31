New Dirty Reds committee elected

The Goulburn Rugby Club elected its new committee and some of its on-field team for next season at the club's AGM on Wednesday, November 9.
Jackson Reardon, who has returned as president, submitted his president's report which reflected on the many big events of the year, including the opening of Klem Oval, the Luke McCue Memorial Day, the Brumbies Country weekend and the club's 150th celebrations.
In his report, Jackson also detailed the club's on-field results, which included a premiership for the women, a minor premiership and runners-up for the first-grade men and a strong season of growth for second grade, and he commented on the completion of Klem Oval, the Fizzy Reds season, the many representative honours for players this year and the club's strong financial position.
Next season, Ash Mewburn will return as coach for the women's team with Courtney Leary and Michele Cooke returning as team strappers/medicos.
The men's coaching spots remain unfilled and will be re-advertised.
The men's strapping team has also not been finalised.
However, Tim Moule and Wayne Cooke will assist when available. '
Courtney Leary and Michele Cooke will also assist when the men's and women's teams are playing at the same venue.
Beck Rudd, who managed the second-grade side last year, will manage both men's teams with Corbie Yeo and Geoff Shepherd assisting her.
For the Reardon's full president's report, visit http://www.goulburnrugbyunion.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/2022-President-Report.pdf
President: Jackson Reardon
Senior Vice President: Henry Cooper
Junior Vice Presidents: Robbie Cosgrove and Jordan Brooker
Secretary: Beck Rudd
Treasurer: Paul O'Rourke
General Committee: Abe Kara, David Anable, Kevin Kara, Matt Klem, Matt Spratley and Karly Lachlan
Registrar: Chris Gordon
