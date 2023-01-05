Robert Scott is a familiar face at the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA), but his impact expands further than that.
The long serving president of the STFA became the latest life member of Football NSW Southern Branch for his commitment to football following the branch's recent AGM in Goulburn.
He was the ninth person to receive the honour and the second life member from the STFA, with the other being Lindsay Cosgrove who received his in 1983.
Scott, was surprised at first, but said it was a great honour.
He also emphasised the fact that he was a volunteer, just like the other people in the branch.
"We're not paid employees," Scott said.
"We're just everyday parents."
He has given nearly 20 years of service to the Southern Branch and during that time, he was a delegate from the STFA and had a stint of five years as branch president.
Before that, he served six years as vice president.
Scott said a lot of things had changed since he first started.
"I think we've become more professional in the way we do things," he said.
"New technology has definitely helped us."
A person doesn't stick with an organisation for two decades if they don't enjoy it and Scott reflected on what he loved the most.
"The most rewarding thing for me is seeing the kids go to the next level of football, especially in country areas as they don't get as many opportunities as those in the city," Scott said.
Robert Scott will remain as the STFA board chairman in 2023.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
