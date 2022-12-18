Man charged after alleged aggravated robbery

A man will face court today, charged over an alleged aggravated robbery in the state's Southern Tablelands.
About 1.30pm Sunday December 18, 2022, a 38-year-old man was allegedly robbed and assaulted at a shopping centre on Auburn Street, Goulburn.
The man suffered facial injuries; he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Goulburn hospital in a stable condition.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
After further inquiries, a 33-year-old man was arrested in Forbes Street, Goulburn, about 2.30pm.
He was taken to Goulburn police station and charged with aggravated robbery with wounding / grievous bodily harm.
The man was refused bail to appear at Goulburn Local Court today Monday, December 19, 2022.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
