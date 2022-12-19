It comes as two companies - Lightsource BP and ITP Developments - are proposing the Gundary and Merino solar farms respectively, near Goulburn. The former is a $540 million 400 megawatt project planned across 632 hectares off Windellama, Mountain Ash and Kooringaroo Roads, southeast of the city. The latter is a 450MW solar farm proposed for 700 hectares in two stages, one just south of Goulburn airport and the other off Painters Lane, also southeast of Goulburn.

