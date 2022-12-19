Large-scale solar and wind projects around Goulburn will be subject to tighter planning considerations, following a council breakthrough.
The state government on Friday officially included Goulburn in its Infrastructure State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP): Renewable Energy and Regional Cities.
It followed concerted lobbying by the council and MP Wendy Tuckerman after Goulburn was left out of the SEPP earlier this year. Mayor Peter Walker said he was at a loss to understand why eight cities like Albury, Wagga Wagga, Armidale and Orange were included, but not Goulburn, given the proliferation of wind and solar projects.
Ms Tuckerman, a vocal critic of planning impacts of two proposed solar farms around Goulburn, argued the case. On Friday, planning minister Anthony Roberts included Goulburn and a defined district area in the SEPP.
"Recognition as a city provides additional development assessment considerations for large scale renewable energy generation and storage projects - an enormous challenge being faced by our community right now," Mrs Tuckerman said
"Goulburn is rapidly growing, and the council has done the right thing in planning for growth but the potential for large scale solar energy projects to impact Goulburn is significant due to our close proximity to the major transmission easements.
"Inclusion in the SEPP provides the strongest level of planning consideration available."
It means that proponents must avoid land use conflicts, consider whether the project will impact on the regional city's growth and on scenic quality and landscape character, among other aspects.
The considerations apply to land within 10km of land zoned B3 - commercial core, and within 5km of any area zoned R1 - general residential, R2 - low density residential and R3 medium density residential.
Consent authorities would have to consider any mitigation measures in their assessment.
Mayor Peter Walker welcomed Goulburn's inclusion, which came after several representations at ministerial level.
"It's great because it puts us on the same footing as other (growing) regional centres and recognises our strategic planning, particularly with the Housing Strategy," he said
"..Importantly, Goulburn's inclusion does not rule out the possibility of state-or regional-scale solar or wind farm developments within our local government area - although it requires their location to be in areas that do not conflict significantly with existing residential or commercial land uses.
"While the council does not oppose true renewable energy projects such as solar and wind energy, it is important though that these projects be in areas where they will have a minimal impact on our residents, their livelihoods, and their lifestyles."
He told The Post the council was "more than happy" to help companies explore other locations in the LGA.
It comes as two companies - Lightsource BP and ITP Developments - are proposing the Gundary and Merino solar farms respectively, near Goulburn. The former is a $540 million 400 megawatt project planned across 632 hectares off Windellama, Mountain Ash and Kooringaroo Roads, southeast of the city. The latter is a 450MW solar farm proposed for 700 hectares in two stages, one just south of Goulburn airport and the other off Painters Lane, also southeast of Goulburn.
Both state significant projects have generated controversy. An action group has opposed the Gundary solar farm and lobbied local and state government.
About 900 hectares of the planned Gundary solar farm, off Windellama Road, is included in the SEPP's defined area, released on Friday. But about 600ha lies out of the zone, meaning the higher planning considerations will not apply.
The same applies to the Merino Solar Farm. Stage one, near the airport is included in the map, given its proximity to Brisbane Grove where further housing is planned. But the second stage, off Painters Lane, behind Wakefield Park, is not included.
The Post has sought comment from both proponents on how this would impact their projects.
Council CEO Aaron Johansson said he had not received any official explanation as to why Goulburn was originally left out.
It's understood that it was not initially considered a 'regional city' within the state's regional plans.
A departmental spokesperson said the city's inclusion recognised "Goulburn's large population, its position as an important regional social infrastructure hub and the increasing risk from renewable energy development and cumulative impacts from other large-scale projects.
"This will ensure large scale renewable energy projects can only be approved if they do not have significant impacts on the future use of land, views, and scenic quality," she said.
Meantime, Stop Gundary Solar Group member, Ann Moore was pleased the State had now recognised Goulburn.
"We thought it was an error not to include Goulburn in the first place because we're bigger than some of those other cities," she said.
"It should have happened two years ago. You only have to look at the number of homes affected by the Gundary solar farm to realise the impact.
"...We think Lightsource BP should now pull out and acknowledge their mistake (in choosing the location)"...How does bulldozing all those trees and replacing them with steel and glass improve the environment?"
Mrs Moore said the breakthrough showed that people should "never stop fighting" government and big developers and they believed something wasn't right.
