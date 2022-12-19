Racing NSW has snapped up one of Goulburn district's premier properties for an undisclosed sum.
Agents confirmed that the organisation was buying the 210-hectare Range Road property, Lynton, on Goulburn's western outskirts.
The holding, made famous by the Lynton Horse Trials held over 40 years, was sold following a December 1 online auction.
It was jointly marketed by Chris Meares and Magic Millions Sales, with price expectations of $10 million to $15m.
Racing NSW has not returned requests for comment on its intentions.
However co-agent Clint Donovan, who runs a marketing company in conjunction with Magic Millions, said Racing NSW was one of six registered bidders at the auction. While it didn't sell on the day, Racing NSW agreed to the purchase after a 10-day negotiation.
He told The Post he wasn't aware of their intentions for the property.
"(But) it's in their interests to protect the integrity of the (equine) industry and to ensure it's not turned into 100 hectare lots," he said.
"They are taking a long-term view to make sure it's held as a training facility."
The sale attracted interest from "semi-local" and international parties.
Lynton was owned by former Australian rugby international, Alan Cardy from 1986 up until his passing in December, 2021. The avid horse lover generously loaned the property for the annual horse trials, which attracted numerous Olympic and Commonwealth Games equestrians.
Mr Cardy developed the property as an equine and cattle farm, including thoroughbred breeding and training. The national eventing course supported the Australian Equestrian Foundation.
Lynton includes a four-hectare equine complex, which was developed just before the 2000 Olympics. Australia's equestrian team used it as a training base.
In addition, it has two "custom designed and professionally constructed training tracks, a 1500-metre irrigated sand track and a 1900m irrigated grass track," the agents said.
It is currently used for thoroughbred training. Lynton has a long history in the equine industry, having been previously owned by the Anderson and Bell families.
The property also contains an 1886 stone five-bedroom, three-bathroom homestead, extensive gardens, tennis court and original stone coach house, has a 3km Wollondilly River frontage and produces 400 premium grade steers annually.
"In all my travels in the bloodstock industry, I believe the Lynton horse complex is second to none for scale, location, and quality," Mr Donovan said in a statement.
"No cost has been spared in creating this magnificent spelling and training facility, located perfectly for racing in Sydney and wider NSW locally, with the benefit of the direct freeway access to Melbourne.
"With the incessant demand for inner city training facilities at breaking point, Lynton is perfectly designed and located for a private training and or pre-training facility, targeting our major racing jurisdictions. NSW Racing will no doubt take advantage of all these features."
