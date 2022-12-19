Seasonal festivities: How to host a relaxed holiday party

There are a lot of variables that you have to account for at any gathering, and it's crucial for the success of your party that nothing gets overlooked. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

With the holidays right around the corner, and social norms slowly coming back to the usual standard, many people will be looking to host parties this year.



Hosting a party, whether it be holiday related or not, is not a task to take lightly and it's easy to become overwhelmed trying to deal with everything.



The majority of people have been to that one party in their life, we all know the one, the party that was an absolute disaster.



As a host, you need to be sure that you do everything in your hands to make sure that your party doesn't have a chance to head in that direction.

It doesn't matter if you are having an intimate couples-only dinner, a holiday rager to end all ragers, a corporate event, or a family get-together at your favourite burger restaurant, it's vital that you take the time to plan things properly.



There are a lot of variables that you have to account for at any gathering, and it's crucial for the success of your party that nothing gets overlooked.



Planning and prep might not sound like the most exciting thing when it comes to holiday parties but without attention to detail, your big event will be at risk before it ever gets started.

Let's take a look at some helpful tips to ensure that your next holiday party is a big success.

Making a list and checking it twice

Throwing a holiday party comes with the extra pressure of the special time of year, and it doesn't hurt to plan accordingly.



Start with figuring out the guest list well in advance, as you will want everyone to RSVP with plenty of time to spare. Nothing can throw a wrench in the spokes as unexpected people at a party focused on food.



The guest list is crucial, and procrastination here could cause major problems. While you can't prevent the unexpected, certain possible situations should be clear as day and measures need to be put in place to avoid these things from happening.

Give guests clear instructions

This may sound like something that shouldn't be an issue, but there is a reason that things come with instructions.



Different people have different expectations of a party, and different parties have different expectations of the guests. If you can't afford to supply thirty people with alcohol, then make sure you politely request they bring their own.



The same thing goes for those of you who will take care of everything; let your guests know what is to be expected of them, even if it is nothing but themselves.

Be careful with menu choices

If you plan to serve food at your holiday party, which the vast majority will do, take the time to talk to the guests about it first.



With food allergies seemingly more common and varied, it is essential that you know if one of your guests may have an issue. While some food allergies are very minor and barely noticeable, others can be quite serious, and even lethal in some cases.



It is always better to be safe than sorry, as you don't want an ambulance trip to end things prematurely.

Have plenty of entertainment options

Choices for keeping your guests entertained should be plentiful, especially if there is a large and diverse crowd on the guest list. While holiday-themed music is commonplace at these parties, it doesn't have to be your standard.



Just ensure it is something that is easy on the ears and to dance to. A variety of activities like board and card games, holiday movies, outdoor activities, and more will make sure that everyone can do something they enjoy.



There should be no pressure to do any of the activities, as it is a party, but make sure people are well aware of the options.

Ensure designated drivers are available

The safety of people on the roads is of the utmost importance, especially at this time of the year. Drinking and driving is something that should never happen in this day and age.



With everything we now know about what alcohol does, it is your responsibility as a human being to ensure your guests get home safely if they have been drinking.



There should never be another alcohol-related fatality on the roads again, and by making sure designated drivers are available for intoxicated guests, you will be doing your part to help.



Don't give anyone an excuse to get behind the wheel if they shouldn't, there is always another way.

Be the host with the most but remember to enjoy yourself

A lot of the time the host of a party can be so involved in making sure the guests are happy, they don't have time to enjoy it themselves. Make sure you take the time to have fun, as it is your party after all.



As long as you plan and organise the evening as best as you can, the party should go off without a hitch, and everyone should have a blast, including the host.

