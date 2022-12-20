What's open on Christmas Day

As everyone rushes to complete their Christmas shopping ahead of the big day, what will remain open in Goulburn?
The answer is not much.
All the big supermarket chains, Coles, Woolworths and Aldi, are set to close on December 25 so any last minute groceries should be purchased on Christmas Eve.
The supermarkets will reopen on Boxing Day.
Pub celebrations should also be planned for Christmas Eve with local clubs including the Goulburn Workers Club and Soldier's Club all closing for Christmas.
For those in need of a Christmas lunch outside of their homes there are two options available.
The Southern Star Inn is offering a three-course traditional Christmas lunch for $100 per person, bookings can be made over the phone.
The Uniting Church is also hosting a free Christmas lunch for the community. The special Christmas day lunch is returning this year for the first time after years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
For anyone seeking a fast food fix options are limited. McDonalds will likely be the only fast food restaurant open on Christmas Day this year.
However, if the esky needs topping up with ice, you can expect all the usual service stations open to their regular hours. Also good news for anyone travelling on Christmas Day.
