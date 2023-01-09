Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn snow skiers Lilly Ryan and Ella Hurtis receive welcome funding

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated January 10 2023 - 10:47am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilly Ryan and cousin Ella Hurtis have a bright snow skiing future ahead of them. Picture supplied.

Goulburn's snow queens have received Ray Harvey funding due to success in snow skiing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.