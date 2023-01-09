Goulburn's snow queens have received Ray Harvey funding due to success in snow skiing.
Lilly Ryan, 15, and cousin Ella Hurtis, 16, received $200 each at the presentation outside the Civic Centre on December 13.
Lilly, who is a fan of snowboarder Valentino Guseli, said she would use the money for her off season training in Canberra.
"I'm training for slopestyle and alpine inter-school challenges again which I'll be doing with Ella," she said.
The cousins took out gold as a slopestyle team at the Australian Interschools Championships in Perisha in September, 2022 while Ella also came third as an individual.
She also planned to compete in the moguls, but had to pull out after crashing out in the training runs that morning.
As a result of her achievements, Ella is currently training in Austria after being invited to do so.
Lilly, who got into the sport after Ella did, said she loved snow skiing as she found it very relaxing.
The girls are in good stead as plenty of past recipients have gone on to represent the state and nation in various sports like Ellen Ryan.
Both of them are hopeful of competing in the Winter Olympics one day.
Lilly and Ella were just two of 14 athletes representing nine different sports to receive funding.
