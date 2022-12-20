A brightly coloured truckload of toys couldn't be missed as it made its way through Goulburn and Marulan on Friday.
Decorated with Christmas motifs, the 2.5 tonne vehicle pulled into Goulburn Base Hospital, and readied to unload some of its cargo for the children's ward.
The gesture was the brainchild of Marulan man, Norman Yammine, the owner of NJ Ashton.
Mr Yammine owns the Marulan-based haulage business and according to CEO and friend, Darren Parrington, is a big believer in corporate philanthropy.
"He's a very giving man and always puts community work before business. His passion rubs off on all his managers," he said.
Some of the toys were delivered to the children's ward for Christmas while others were put in storage. Hospital management was "over the moon" with the special delivery.
Mr Yammine delivers toys every year to Sydney hospitals and Goulburn Base. He has lived in Marulan for several years.
Friend and former NJ Ashton chief financial officer, Errol Pinto said last year Mr Yammine also donated presents for the Marulan Chamber of Commerce street party.
On Friday, the truck was also bound for Marulan Public School and the town's two day care centres to distribute Christmas presents to students.
Mr Parrington said the company was also supporting the school on an ongoing basis.
NJ Ashton hauls material from the Gunlake Quarry at nearby Brayton for use at Sydney's second airport, currently under construction at Bringelly.
For every tonne taken to the airport, Mr Yammine is donating 50 cents to Marulan Public School. The school received its first donation of $3256 on Friday. The money will be spent on improvements.
