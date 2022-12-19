Winnie Hazel Warren was born at Goulburn Base Hospital, weighing almost 3.5 kilograms on Friday, December 9.
She was 51cm long and is just one of the many babies born in Goulburn this year.
Winnie is the beloved first child of Dominique Warren, who couldn't wipe the smile from her face after giving birth.
READ MORE:
Winnie is the fourth grandchild of Janice and Max Warren of Moss Vale and her cousin was also born at Goulburn Base Hospital three weeks ago.
She will feature in our end of year gallery.
We want to celebrate all the babies born this year in a gallery of photos, which will be shared at the close of 2022.
Email your baby photos to sally.foy@austcommunitymedia.com.au by Friday, December 30.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.