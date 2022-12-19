Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

The Goulburn Post will close the year with a gallery of babies born in 2022

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated December 20 2022 - 9:20am, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominique Warren and proud grandmother, Janice Warren, welcomed the arrival of Winnie Hazel on Friday, December 9. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Winnie Hazel Warren was born at Goulburn Base Hospital, weighing almost 3.5 kilograms on Friday, December 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.