Goulburn Base Hospital reported a surge in baby numbers in 2022.
According to nurse/midwife manager, Felicia King, 11 babies were born in the last week of November.
In the period January 1 to November 30, 2022, a total 303 babies were born at the facility, the majority of these from Goulburn.
This figure is above the 270 to 280 annual average.
The new maternity unit has five rooms, all with ensuites and overnight beds for partners. However the unit can accommodate a maximum eight beds.
In November the facility also celebrated the arrival of two birthing beds, valued at $25,000 each.
The electronic beds are to provide greater flexibility and comfort for mothers giving birth.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
