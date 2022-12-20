Celebrating some fantastic HSC results, Mulwaree High School students came together over a morning tea to celebrate a year of hard work.
The morning tea was held on Friday, December 16, giving the students a chance to discover their results privately the day before.
Mulwaree High School Principal Sally Curry said she was extremely proud of the students' results.
"They reflect a partnership between students, families and staff," she said.
"Students worked very hard for these results and I commend them on the manner in which they undertook their studies."
Ms Curry also thanked the dedicated staff who provided opportunities for learning, growth and success to the students throughout the year.
Six students achieved eight band six results. Across the cohort, 62 band fives were recorded and results for most subjects were at or above the state average.
The school's top performing subjects were history extension, hospitality, music and visual arts.
Top-performing students Kayla, Sam and Hannah said the secret to their success was having quality teachers.
The students also said it was important to maintain a balance of social activities and fitness while studying. Though they admitted there were plenty of tears throughout the year.
"[We] didn't take assessments lightly, [we] put time and effort into achieving [our] best in all tasks throughout the year," the students said.
For students soon to head into their final year of high school, the students suggested choosing subjects they like so they're more willing to put in the extra effort to achieve their best results.
All three girls gained early entry into their university courses.
Kayla plans to become a high school music teacher. Sam wants to be a paramedic and is studying paramedicine and nursing. Hannah currently has two scholarships to different universities but is leaning towards the University of Technology Sydney to complete a double bachelor's degree in Health Science and Sustainability and the Environment.
