What do you do if you're a 12-year-old and a BMX track isn't up to scratch.
If you're Angus McGregor, you write to the mayor and ask him to to fix it. The now 13-year-old Trinity Catholic College student took up the cause last year after he and his mates kept getting bike punctures.
"There was nowhere for kids to ride. This was the only place but it was rundown and there were prickles growing everywhere," Angus said.
"I emailed the mayor and asked whether it could be improved."
Now the council is acting. At the most recent meeting, councillors selected a Victorian company, Common Ground Trails Pty Ltd, to complete the BMX track. The council allocated $150,000 for the project.
If a matching $150,000 council NSW Infrastructure grant application is successful, the facility will receive a fuller facelift.
The dirt track at Roberts Park, near Goulburn PCYC, is decades old. Acting operations director, Rob Hughes, said it was "dilapidated" and the council wanted to create a facility the children enjoyed and respected, and which reflected well on the city.
Angus said rain had created ruts on the small hills, which children hit while negotiating the course.
"It's hard to do jumps because there are holes and it's overgrown. Everyone was getting flat tyres," he said.
Council work staff cleared the weeds and undertook maintenance.
But now a more permanent fix is on the agenda. Mayor Peter Walker said the track improvements would start early next year.
"We're waiting to hear about the grant (early next year) but if we don't get it, we'll do what we can with the $150,000," he said.
"I've asked that we have a day down here beforehand to talk to the kids about what's needed because it needs to suit them."
Cr Walker described Angus as "a great kid" and congratulated him on taking the initiative.
For his part, Angus is keen to have input into the design.
"It would be great if it was asphalt," he told The Post.
"I'm really excited because it will finally give us a place to ride our bikes."
Meantime, Common Ground Trails also won a council tender to design and construct a $450,000 pump track for bike riders at Riverside Park. The facility, in the growing Marys Mount area, will complement an existing playground.
Cr Walker said the project would also start early next year.
In related news, work is well underway on a new pavilion at Goulburn's North Park. Local firm, ARW Multigroup Pty Ltd has installed the roof and windows, solar panels and has embarked on wall and ceiling installation.
It will include a canteen, meeting room, four change rooms, referee room, public toilets and storage and associated infrastructure. Importantly, change rooms will cater for both genders.
The $1.58 million project is funded by a state government grant.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.