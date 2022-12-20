Have your say on the future of transport in the Goulburn electorate

The NSW Government is calling on communities in the state's south east and tablelands to have their say on the future of the region's road and transport network.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said the draft South East and Tablelands Regional Transport Plan is now out for consultation and outlines the government's vision to build the roads and transport infrastructure to make getting from A to B easier.
The draft plan covers the Local Government Areas of Bega Valley, Eurobodalla, Goulburn Mulwaree, Hilltops, Queanbeyan-Palerang, Snowy Monaro, Upper Lachlan, Wingecarribee, and Yass Valley
"We are planning for the travel of tomorrow and to make the future brighter for our region with this plan," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"This plan lays out the projects we are currently building along with the projects we are investigating to deliver safer, more reliable, and more efficient transport connections within the South East and Tablelands, and between Canberra, Greater Sydney, and Wollongong.
"In the Goulburn electorate, initiatives include continuing our upgrades along the Barton Highway, better bus services around Goulburn and Crookwell.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said with more people choosing to call regional NSW home projects and initiatives listed in the draft plan would cater for the expected population growth.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's $19.4 billion regional road and transport infrastructure pipeline is securing a brighter future for regional NSW," Mr Farraway said.
"With every road we upgrade we strengthen our state's supply chain by providing more direct routes which saves time and lowers the costs of moving produce and goods across the state.
"The former Labor Keneally Government left our state with a $30 billion infrastructure backlog in 2011.
"On the back of some tough years for our state it's important now more than ever we have the energy and vision to ensure our state remains prosperous with a bright future ahead of it."
Public consultation on the Draft South East and Tablelands Regional Transport Plan is now open until Friday February 24, 2023.
Following the public consultation, Transport for NSW will update the plan to consider the feedback received and look to release the Final Plan in 2023.
To have your say on the Draft South East and Tablelands Regional Transport Plan, visit: https://www.future.transport.nsw.gov.au/future-transport-plans/draft-south-east-and-tablelands-regional-transport-plan
