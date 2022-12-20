Billabong Beach - let mum and dad relax while the little ones gallivant around in shallow pools with mini water slides and water jets.

Banjo's Billabong - the largest aqua play structure built in the southern hemisphere with over 200 water cannons and six water slides.

Outback Bay - one of the largest wave pools in NSW, sets of waves every 15 minutes and the venue for Dive In Movies through summer.

The Rock - a beautiful stage is set to challenge your fears...work your way up to the five metre drop!

Surf Hill - a speed slide with an 18m drop and wave like rollers, race your friends in eight lanes of action.

Rapid River - riders on rubber rafts travel the river's course meeting bucking rapids, cascading waterfalls and travelling through caves.

The Chairlift - the first ever installation at Jamberoo and still popular, offering remarkable views.

The Bobsled - choose from one of two tracks, control your own speed and ride tandem with young ones.