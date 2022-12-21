People in the community can gift their loved ones with donations which support vulnerable Australians.
The not-for-profit donation platform GIVIT has launched GIVIT gifting for people who are looking for last minute Christmas gifts.
GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said every dollar donated to GIVIT, delivers $12 in benefits to the community.
"It's been a tough year for so many people, with catastrophic flooding across parts of the country and the rising cost of living meaning many people are at breaking point," she said.
The charity has sent more than 600,000 items to people affected by this year's floods, and supported thousands of vulnerable Australians.
Shoppers can select the amount they would like to donate in lieu of a gift, and write a special message, which will be emailed to the recipient.
"We know that giving back is good for your mental health, so our message to people who have left their Christmas shopping to the last minute is jump onto the GIVIT website and give someone a gift that will help us continue our important work assisting people in need," Ms Tennant said.
People can visit www.fundraise.givit.org.au/shop, or www.GIVIT.org.au to learn more.
