Community generosity has overflowed for an annual appeal aimed at helping families in need.
Hundreds of presents have poured in for Anglicare and Saint Saviour's Cathedral's Christmas appeal, launched earlier this month.
Saint Saviour's Sub Dean, Ann Wentzel said she'd been overwhelmed by the response.
"We've already received a large number of presents. After such a difficult couple of years, and with rising costs of living, to see people being so generous is incredibly encouraging," Canon Wentzel said.
"These gifts will make a huge difference for increasing numbers of local families finding themselves in financial difficulties at this time of year. Thank you Goulburn!"
Anglicare is delivering the presents this week. On Monday, staff also dropped off 240 food hampers to clients and community members. Supporters had donated $5000 for the food purchase.
The organisation's housing and social services manager, Tony Reay, said there was ever growing need for such assistance. Anglicare helped more than 600 people in the past 12 months.
"We've had a lot of community referrals this year," she said.
"People are experiencing difficulty with the national housing and cost of living crises and Goulburn is affected....More and more individuals and families are visiting our emergency relief and housing support services in the lead up to Christmas.
"Christmas puts financial strain on many families, but for people who are already vulnerable, it can mean choosing between paying rent or buying food and gifts. These gifts will take that burden off many families, and remind them that their community cares for them."
Ms Reay said in Goulburn there was a two-year wait for priority social housing and a five to 10-year wait for 'general housing.'
Last year, Anglicare assisted 560 people coping with homelessness or the housing crisis. Ms Reay said the number of older people experiencing difficulty was a concern.
"In the past 18 months we've seen more than 67 people aged over 55, including six people in their eighties and three in their nineties, couch surfing in Goulburn," she said.
Multiple factors were at play; people were either in 'substandard properties' but paying market rent while others were in major financial difficulty. Anglicare worked with clients to prevent situations reaching this stage.
Ms Reay said while Goulburn had secured more social housing in recent years, it "couldn't be built quick enough." Once constructed, it was quickly snapped up.
Relief could be on the horizon. In August, the state government announced it would work with councils to identify Crown land that could be used to develop social and affordable housing in regional areas facing "severe accommodation shortages."
Once finalised, the Crown Lands Housing Strategy would include opportunities for funding and partnerships with other government agencies, community housing providers and other project partners to "develop mixed tenure communities on Crown land," lands minister Kevin Anderson said.
Mayor Peter Walker previously told The Post that Goulburn Mulwaree Council was interested in the scheme.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, councillors decided to enter into a "collaboration agreement" with the NSW Land and Housing Corporation, the state's provider.
CEO Aaron Johansson was authorised to make "any minor changes to the agreement."
The matter was discussed in closed session on the basis of confidential commercial information.
Mr Johansson said he could not comment further on the matter at this stage but more would be revealed early next year.
