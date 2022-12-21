Funding to help link cycle, walkways from Eastgrove to CBD

Goulburn Mulwaree will reap the benefits of more than $2million in funding for walking and cycling as part of the Get NSW Active program.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said the funding would go towards strengthening active transport in the community, making it easier for people to get from A to B in a way that doesn't always involve getting in the car.
"Not only does active transport give people options on how they want to get around, but it really lifts community spirit to see families, groups and individuals walking and cycling around," Mrs Tuckerman said.
The Eastgrove Shared Pathway project and Goulburn Mulwaree Active Transport Strategy have been allocated $2,136,977 in total.
"These projects will develop a pedestrian and shared path network strategy which supports the future population growth and planned developments and will construct a 2.5km cycling and pedestrian route from the Goulburn CBD which will provide a safe and assessable means of utilising the city centre for the residents of the suburb of Eastgrove," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"The new shared pathway will follow the route of an existing asphalt footpath and extend to the Carr Confoy sports fields and Wetlands, but will also include improvements to the design standards for components such as kerb ramps, guttering and drainage channels," Mrs Tuckerman said.
Mayor Peter Walker welcomed the investment.
"Council has delivered 18km of shared pathway in the last 8-10 years and we have really reaped the benefits.
The Study is due to be completed in September 2023 and Goulburn Mulwaree Council are projected to start construction on Eastgrove Pathway in mid-2023.
Minister for Active Transport Rob Stokes said the third and final tranche of the 2022 program would see $77 million in funding for 161 projects across 45 councils.
"For children, older people, parents pushing prams or people with disabilities - a street without a footpath isn't an inconvenience - it's a barrier to moving freely in public space. That's why we've already opened applications for Get NSW Active 2023 and we're encouraging all councils to apply now."
Get NSW Active 2022 received 474 applications from councils across the state with 158 regional projects receiving funding. More than $200 million has already been allocated to more than 400 projects over the past five years.
