Update Wednesday 4.50pm
A fire near Bannaby is still out of control and at advice level.
It has grown to five hectares in size, some of which is in inaccessible land, RFS Southern Tablelands operations officer, Mitchell Butler said.
"Crews are working to douse the front but it is a large front and so they are (liaising) with the helicopter water bomber," he said.
The front is about 100 metres long and flames are one metre high.
No property is under threat.
Aerial support has been brought in to help douse a fire burning out of control near Taralga.
The fire broke out on a Hanworth Road, Bannaby property shortly before 2pm Wednesday, RFS Southern Tablelands operations officer, Mitchell Butler said.
Eleven units, comprising 25 personnel, and a helicopter from Camden are on the scene, some 30km southeast of Taralga.
Mr Butler said no property was under potential threat.
Crews arrived to find the outbreak alight in grass and scrub, measuring about 100 metres by 300 metres. The wind has since picked up, increasing its size.
It is burning in hilly and scrubby terrain and stands at advice level.
"We are asking people to monitor conditions," Mr Butler said.
"The main focus is on firefighting operations and we remind people to revisit their survival guide. If they see a fire, report it immediately to triple zero."
Mr Butler said it was the largest response to a fire in the southern tablelands so far this season.
More to come
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
