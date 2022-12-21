Goulburn Post
Upper Lachlan Shire Council acts on Curraweela causeway near Taralga

December 22 2022 - 6:00am
The Curraweela causeway over Burra Burra Creek floods regularly, cutting access along the Tablelands Way. Picture supplied.

Upper Lachlan Shire Council will soon call tenders for a new bridge on a frequently flooded causeway north of Taralga.

